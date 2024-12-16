NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 16: The Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research (C-DEP) which announced the Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award in memory of visionary behavioral scientist Cheistha Kochhar, announced that the first award since its inception was given to Suraj Prakash Vaid also known as 'the man of the Golden Hour'.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Students Locked Up in 'Dark Rooms' by Private Schools for Not Paying Fees, Claim Parents.

For over 35 years, Vaid has been helping road accident victims in Delhi and has rushed many victims to different city hospitals when other bystanders merely stood and watched. Vaid not only saved lives but also completed legal processes like registering accident cases with the police, appearing in courts as an eyewitness and safeguarding victims' valuables until their next of kin arrived.

Father of Late Cheistha Kochhar, Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar said, "There can't be a better person than Vaid for the first Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award and his presence not only came as a savior for so many accident victims but also imparts inspiration of selfless service and showcases the impact of a good Samaritan in the society. It's a true tribute to Cheistha's life, who was always at the forefront of social initiatives and change."

Also Read | Supreme Court Seeks Reply From Centre in PIL Seeking Pan-India Safety Guidelines for Women, Will Examine Petition in January 2025.

Suraj Prakash Vaid said, "I have been working alongside the police, hospitals and legal authorities for helping the accident victims for a very long time now. I feel proud to receive this prestigious award and know about Cheistha's contributions to society. I would also urge others to come forward to take this path for creating a better society".

The annual award honors exceptional societal contributions and includes financial support, resources, and a platform for sharing initiatives. The award aims to inspire more citizens towards service and social change.

Late Cheistha Kochhar was a young and dynamic student who was doing her Philosophy (PhD) at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), who lost her life in London in a tragic accident on March 19th, 2024. However, the family of Cheistha Kochhar is still waiting for the police investigations to get completed in London. Unfortunately, the family has been informed that the investigation will go on till May 2025 even though the fatal accident took place on 19th March 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)