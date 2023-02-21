New Delhi, February 21: The Income Tax department is conducting raids at packaging company Uflex Limited, covering 64 different locations across the country, sources said. According to UFlex's website, it is a multinational packaging solutions provider. ED Conducts Raids at 24 Locations Across India.

Searches are going on in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tamila Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The financial misappropriation or tax-related allegations against the company, if any, are yet to be known. Further details are awaited.

