New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India's total wireless phone subscriber base, including mobile and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), rose to 1170.88 million at the end of June 2025, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.21 per cent, according to the latest data release by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

This marks an increase of 2.46 million subscribers from 1168.42 million recorded at the end of May 2025.

The overall growth was driven primarily by urban areas, which saw an increase from 634.91 million to 637.87 million wireless subscribers -- a monthly growth rate of 0.47 per cent. In contrast, rural wireless subscriptions declined slightly from 533.51 million to 533.00 million, reflecting a -0.10 per cent drop, the TRAI said.

The data shows that the wireless mobile segment alone added 2 million new subscribers during June 2025, rising from 1161.03 million in May to 1163.03 million in June -- a 0.17 per cent monthly growth rate.

The TRAI data reveals that the urban mobile subscribers grew from 630.42 million to 633.14 million, a growth rate of 0.43 per cent, while rural mobile subscribers declined from 530.60 million to 529.88 million, marking a -0.14 per cent decline.

India's overall wireless tele-density improved slightly from 82.63 per cent in May to 82.74 per cent in June. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 124.91 per cent to 125.31 per cent, while the rural tele-density fell from 58.90 per cent to 58.82 per cent.

In the mobile segment specifically, the national wireless (mobile) tele-density rose from 82.10 per cent to 82.18 per cent. Urban mobile tele-density increased from 124.03 per cent to 124.38 per cent, while rural tele-density saw a drop from 58.58% to 58.48 per cent.

As of June 30, 2025, private access service providers held a dominant 92.20 per cent share of the mobile wireless market. The public sector units (PSUs) -- BSNL and MTNL -- accounted for just 7.80 per cent.

In terms of regional performance, all service areas except Assam, Mumbai, Punjab, Delhi, and Kolkata showed growth in mobile wireless subscriptions during June 2025.

The number of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscribers rose from 7.40 million in May to 7.85 million in June 2025. Of these, 4.73 million were from urban areas and 3.12 million from rural India, reflecting the continued expansion of next-generation wireless internet services.

As per the data, as of the end of June 2025, the urban areas accounted for 54.48 per cent of total wireless subscribers while rural areas made up 45.52 per cent.

For mobile wireless specifically, as per the data, the urban share stood at 54.44 per cent, and the rural share stood at 45.56 per cent. (ANI)

