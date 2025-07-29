Raanjhanaa (2013) marked the Hindi debut of Tamil superstar Dhanush. Also starring Sonam Kapoor, the Aanand L Rai-directed romantic drama was a major box office hit and received generally positive reviews. From AR Rahman’s soulful soundtrack to strong performances by Dhanush and, surprisingly, Sonam Kapoor, the film resonated with audiences for its emotional depth and relatable themes, though it also drew criticism for romanticising toxic male obsession. ‘Raanjhanaa’ To Get Happy AI End in Tamil Nadu, Producer and Director Aanand L Rai at Loggerheads Over Ethicality.

One of the most-discussed aspects of Raanjhanaa has always been its tragic climax. But would the film have had the same impact with a happy ending? Audiences may soon find out. Or at least the Tamil audiences.

Happy Ending for 'Raanjhanaa' Tamil Version

Eros International is set to re-release the Tamil version, Ambikapathy, on August 1, 2025, but with one major change: the ending will now be 'happy.' This decision has sparked controversy, especially as it has been made without the involvement of the film’s director, lead cast, or writer Himanshu Sharma.

The change has been made using artificial intelligence. According to The Indian Express, several scenes have been altered using AI, including the climax. While the exact nature of the new ending is unknown, speculation suggests that Dhanush’s character, Kundan, will no longer die.

The Original Climax of 'Raanjhanaa'

In the 2013 film, Kundan willingly sacrifices himself during an assassination plot orchestrated by the vengeful Zoya. He hopes to show her his love and atone for his role in the death of her boyfriend.

'Raanjhanaa' Climax Scene

The bittersweet ending divided viewers - some admired Kundan's sacrifice, while others felt it was wrong for him to give his life for a woman who despised him.

Aanand L Rai’s Reaction to Altered Climax

Director Aanand L Rai has strongly opposed the AI-altered climax. He said to Screen, "I learned about it through a social media announcement a couple of days ago. People have been messaging me asking why the ending is being changed. I just can’t wrap my head around this. How can they (Eros) do this? It’s an ending people have loved! If not the filmmaker, at least listen to the audience."

Rai confirmed that Eros never consulted him about the changes.

Eros’ Defence of Changed Climax

In response, Eros Media World’s Group CEO, Pradeep Dwivedi, told the same publication, "We are fully entitled, both legally and ethically, to adapt and re-release the film. This includes reimagining certain elements using generative AI to reach new audiences while preserving the original’s artistic soul. Our re-release is a respectful creative reinterpretation - clearly labelled and separate from the original version - offered as an addition, not a replacement."

He claimed such practices are common in global cinema. However, it’s worth noting that altering films post-release using AI is widely frowned upon in many film industries, including Hollywood.

On July 24, Eros issued a further statement criticising Aanand L Rai’s objections, accusing him of "a deliberate negative PR stunt designed to distract public and industry attention from serious and ongoing legal matters."

Opinion - Why AI Should Not Be Used to Change Already Released Films

If one studio uses AI to alter the ending of a film, will other Indian studios follow suit? Imagine a re-release of Sadma where Sridevi’s character suddenly recognises Kamal Haasan after his ‘monkey jumps’ at the railway station. Or a revised Devdas where Shah Rukh Khan’s doomed lover abandons the bottle and reunites with Paro, who has left her husband. Perhaps even a Titanic re-release where Jack Dawson never dies - instead, he’s been living as a merman all these years.

Do you see where this is heading?

Art resonates with people not because it’s flawless, but because it mirrors life’s imperfections - its heartbreaks, ambiguities, and unresolved endings. A tragic conclusion can be as powerful as a happy one, if not more so. Using AI to ‘fix’ films risks stripping them of their emotional weight, reducing storytelling to a sanitised, algorithmically pleasing product.

