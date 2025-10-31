New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) National President Prem Garg on Thursday said that India will look to increase its rice export share from 40 per cent to 60 per cent through the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC), which is being organised in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the BIRC, IREF National President said, "This year, we're not only the number one rice exporter, but also the number one producer in the world. We've surpassed China, so we need to export more rice. We want to take our 40% share to 60% so our farmers can benefit."

The India International Rice Conference, initiated by Indian rice exporters, has commenced with participation from farmers across 20-21 states, approximately 55 diplomats, and numerous buyers. The event features live rice processing plants, attracting 3-4,000 exporters and startups from across India.

"Farmers from 21 states have come to this conference. Around 55 diplomats have come here...3000 to 4000 exporters and startups from all over India have come here, and the response has been so huge that we never even imagined it. Not just in India, but in the entire world, this is the first such initiative by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation," Garg said.

Garg called it the first such global initiative by IREF and said the response had exceeded expectations.

On US tariffs, Garg said they would have little impact and added, "It won't make any difference, because the US imports only 270,000 tonnes. We've just opened a new market of two million tonnes this year, which is more than the US imports."

He urged the government to "ban pesticides" and "help with ports and logistics," adding that the rice industry is otherwise "self-sufficient."

"We have only one request from the government: to ban pesticides. Secondly, help us with ports and logistics. Apart from this, the rice industry does not ask for anything. The rice industry is self-sufficient," he added.

The two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 began in New Delhi. The event has brought together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers. (ANI)

