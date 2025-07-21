Dubai [UAE], July 21 (ANI): Kuwait and India signed a new air services agreement with an aim to increase weekly air capacity by 50 per cent, as reported by the Gulf News.

This partnership will allow the airline operators to raise seats up to 18,000 per week, each direction, up from the previous limit of 12,000.

Also Read | ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025: India Women's Cricket Team Enjoys Scenic Train Ride From London-Newcastle Ahead of Series Decider Against England (Watch Video).

The Gulf News reported that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on air travel was signed by Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, President of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Samir Kumar Sinha, India's Civil Aviation Secretary, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

This is the first time since 2006, when the deal represents the first such expansion of bilateral air rights. In 2006, the capacity was raised from 8,320 seats.

Also Read | Microsoft SharePoint Vulnerability: Tech Giant Issues Urgent Security Patch After Observing 'Active Attacks' on Document-Sharing Software Used by Government Agencies.

The long-awaited agreement comes as part of ongoing efforts to deepen coordination and strategic partnership between the two nations in the civil aviation sector, said Sheikh Hamoud Al Sabah (member of the Kuwaiti royal family).

He further added that, "It will support and expand the air transport market for both nations, with a focus on meeting the expectations of travellers and aligning with the evolving dynamics of the aviation industry."

As of now, airlines such as Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air operate nearly 40 flights daily on the India-Kuwait route.

Specifically, Kuwait Airways leads with 54 weekly flights, followed closely by IndiGo with 36, making them the two dominant players on this corridor.

According to Gulf News, IndiGo is seeking an additional 5,000 seats per week, while Air India Express and Akasa Air have requested 3,000 seats each. Air India is reportedly aiming to increase its capacity by 1,500 seats.

Flights under the expanded capacity are expected to begin in August 2025, with Indian airlines coordinating with Kuwait International Airport to secure new time slots. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)