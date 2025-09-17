PNN

Ho Chi Minh City, [Vietnam], September 17, 2025: Ho Chi Minh City is preparing to host the 54th Convocation of Vietnamese Record Holders on September 21, marking the 21st anniversary of the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings). This historic event is more than a convocation - it is a vibrant celebration of human achievement, innovation, and the bonds of international unity built through two decades of record-breaking excellence.

The ceremony is being organised under the leadership of Prof. Hoang Quang Thuan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Record Association and Chairman of VietKings' Founding Council, along with Mrs. Nguyen Hoang Anh (Julia), Vice President of VietKings and General Secretary of WorldKings.

This year's convocation will draw distinguished record holders, cultural figures, and dignitaries from Vietnam and abroad. Among the prominent international guests is Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Chief Editor of India Book of Records (IBR) and Chairman of the World Records Union, who will lead the Indian delegation. He will be joined by senior representatives of HIIMS - Acharya Manish, Vikram, Manish, and Ravi - as well as Asia Book of Records (ABR) honourees Dr. K. Bhavani and Dr. Jayasree Venugopal, accompanied by Y.V.S. Prakasha Rao and Vijith Venugopalan.

The programme will open with a formal guest reception and exhibition tour, before moving into the main ceremony featuring cultural performances, keynote addresses, and prestigious record recognitions. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the "Grand Records - Symbol of Excellence" awards, honouring individuals whose contributions transcend borders and disciplines across fields such as education, healthcare, cultural preservation, science, entrepreneurship, and the arts.

This year's honourees include Fr. Joseph Ta Huy Hoang, a bilingual educator, five Vietnam records and two world records holder with over 25 years of service; Dao Xuan Tinh, recognised for his unique antique collections like bicycles and sewing machines and cultural parades; Acharya Manish, founder of HIIMS, with 120 centres and a leader in integrated healthcare; Pham Thi Mai Hoa, renowned for landmark cultural and spiritual construction projects; and Nguyen Quang Mau, a ceramics industry pioneer with multiple Vietnam and world records.

The list also includes Dr. K. Bhavani, celebrated for her service and music, who has a record for 603 live-streamed satsangs blending music, spirituality and service; cultural author Trinh Trong Giu, who is recognized for 57 literary works; banker and community development leader Pham Toan Vuong; poet-musician Tran Van Muoi; digital artist and women's studies scholar Dr. Jayasree Venugopal; cosmetic science innovator Huynh Ky Tran; and healthcare visionary Nguyen Van De, who is founder of Hop Luc Corporation.

All honourees will be prominently featured in the upcoming Asia Book of Records - WorldKings 2026 Edition, securing their place in the global hall of recognition.

As VietKings enters its third decade, the convocation stands as a rallying point for dreamers, doers, and changemakers. Through extraordinary records, it highlights humanity's collective potential to innovate, inspire, and unite.

Founded in 2004, VietKings remains Vietnam's first and only national record organisation. In close collaboration with WorldKings and Asia Book of Records, it continues to honour extraordinary individuals across all spheres of human endeavour.

