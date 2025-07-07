Business News | India Business House Amsterdam Launch Unlocks New Chapter in India-Europe Strategic Co-operation

VMPL

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 7: In a defining moment for Indian European business cooperation, India Business House (IBH) was formally launched in Amsterdam on July 1, 2025, positioning itself as a strategic enabler of trade, investments and cross-border collaboration between India and Europe. The launch marks a key milestone in deepening the Indian European business corridor.

IBH, the first-of-its-kind business platform, aims to create meaningful pathways for Indian companies in their European market journey and simultaneously enable European companies to tap into India's dynamic economy, growing demand and innovation ecosystem. The speakers at the formal launch were Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India; Mr. Sofyan Mbarki, Hon'ble Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam; Mrs. Hilde van der Meer, Commissioner of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Government of the Netherlands; Mr. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (New Emerging and Strategic Technologies Division), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI); Mr. Vijay Menon, Executive Director of TiE Global and Mrs. Brigitte van Baren, Chair of Living Peace Projects.

Minister Chaudhary, in his special remarks, praised the launch of IBH. He emphasized its potential to connect Indian startups and MSMEs with Europe's innovation ecosystem and called for deeper Indian European collaboration in skilling, education and technology. Highlighting India's demographic advantage and education reforms under NEP 2020, he noted IBH's role as a trust-based platform driving inclusive, tech-led growth. Mr. Sofyan Mbarki, Hon'ble Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam, welcomed the initiative as a significant move toward fostering inclusive innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable urban partnerships, while also encouraging Indian companies to bring added value to the local and regional economy.

Amsterdam and the Netherlands, positioned as a strategic gateway to Europe, will play a pivotal role in advancing India-Europe economic ties - and IBH is set to catalyse this transformation. India and the Netherlands with bilateral trade exceeding USD 27 billion, the Netherlands stands as India's third-largest export destination and among its top five foreign investors. At the same time, India is the Netherlands' fourth-largest source of outward direct investment (ODI), reflecting growing two-way confidence.

The formal launch of IBH comes at a crucial juncture, particularly as India and the EU progress toward a Free Trade Agreement. IBH is designed to serve as a central hub for strategic collaboration, offering structured support for market entry, export promotion, joint ventures, technology transfer, and policy engagement. It will also create a more predictable and guided pathway for navigating complex regulatory environments, building long-term institutional and commercial partnerships across the India-Europe corridor.

The July 1 launch held special significance, coinciding with Chartered Accountants' Day in India. On this occasion, CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of ICAI, inaugurated the office of Netherlands Chapter of ICAI at IBH. Mrs. Hilde van der Meer, Commissioner of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) highlighted Netherlands's role as a soft-landing hub for Indian businesses as a gateway to Europe & welcome Indian companies for value addition to ecosystem in the Netherlands. Mr. Vijay Menon, Executive Director of TiE Global, launched the TiE Amsterdam office, emphasizing its role in nurturing entrepreneurship. Ms. Brigitte van Baren, Chair of Living Peace Projects, also announced the launch of its India Foundation, aiming to impact 10 million lives through water sensitization. The event brought together key Indian and Dutch C-level executives committed to collaborative growth.

India Business House (IBH) is the realization of a vision conceived by Dr. Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Valuecent Group and a leading expert in the India-Europe business corridor. With its launch, IBH aims to redefine India-Europe business relations through strategic collaboration, guided access, and long-term economic growth. IBH is honoured to be guided and supported by key patrons whose vision and leadership in the India-Europe corridor continue to inspire and strengthen the initiative. As Founder and Chairman, Dr. Chaturvedi envisions IBH driving bilateral trade between India and the Netherlands to USD 50 billion, and India-Europe trade to USD 250 billion over the next five years.

