Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from February 1, with a significant drop in temperatures expected over the following days.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, dry weather prevailed across the state during the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday. Minimum temperatures remained normal to near normal at most places, while maximum temperatures rose appreciably at many stations, staying 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti at -10.2 degrees Celsius, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Una at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said a western disturbance currently lies over north Afghanistan, while another induced cyclonic circulation is present over central Pakistan. Under the influence of these systems, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of February 2, followed by another from the night of February 5.

According to the forecast, light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated locations in high-hill areas on January 31 and February 6. Light to moderate rain and snow is expected at many places across the state on February 1, while scattered precipitation is likely at a few places on February 2 and 3.

Dry weather is predicted on February 4 and 5.

The department has also warned of a sharp fall in temperatures after the next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2-5 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures may fall by 4-8 degrees Celsius over the subsequent two to three days.

A weather advisory has been issued for February 1, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, reaching up to 60 kmph, at isolated places across several districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. No major weather warning has been issued for the remaining days of the forecast period.

The IMD has advised residents, tourists and farmers to remain alert and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to snowfall, thunderstorms and dense fog, which was reported in Bilaspur during the past 24 hours . (ANI)

