New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Petronet LNG Limited is actively importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet India's growing energy demands, the company's managing director and CEO Akshay Kumar Singh said.

On the sidelines of India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi, Singh emphasized Petronet's role in ensuring the country's natural gas security.

"Petronet LNG Limited is in the process of importing LNG for our country. We handle nearly 70-75 per cent of total LNG imports in India... Petronet LNG Limited is a key player in ensuring the security of natural gas availability across India," he said.

Singh highlighted the ongoing expansion at the Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat, the world's busiest LNG terminal. "We are in the process of expanding Dahej's capacity by an additional 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)," he said.

"This expansion will help meet India's rising demand for natural gas, which is essential for industries, power generation, and cleaner transportation," he added.

To further bolster India's LNG infrastructure, Petronet is also working on establishing a third LNG terminal on the east coast at Gopalpur in Odisha, complementing its existing terminals in Dahej and Kochi.

India Energy Week 2025, hosted at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, has witnessed key energy agreements aimed at securing the country's LNG and crude oil supplies while strengthening collaborations in upstream exploration and renewable energy.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11, concludes today, February 14. (ANI)

