Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of the state, describing the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 as an important step towards Chhattisgarh's overall development.

According to a release, CM Sai said the government's third Budget, to be presented in the new Assembly building, will strengthen the state's vision of building a developed and prosperous Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Sai said the Budget will advance the government's commitment to inclusive growth, good governance and public welfare. He expressed confidence that it will play a significant role in strengthening the state's economy while bringing positive change to the lives of citizens.

CM Sai said that keeping in view the national resolve of a Viksit Bharat 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working continuously towards building a Viksit Chhattisgarh. Empowerment of farmers, the underprivileged, youth, women and tribal communities remains a top priority, with various schemes aimed at ensuring that development reaches the last person.

The Chief Minister said he is confident that the Budget for 2026-27 will provide a strong foundation to the state's "Sushasan Se Samriddhi" (From Good Governance to Prosperity) model and further accelerate development. He noted that the Budget will give new direction to infrastructure development, employment generation, agricultural advancement, social security and human resource development.

Reiterating the government's commitment to building a developed Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister said the Budget will prove to be a milestone in that journey. He expressed confidence that it will usher the state into a new phase of self-reliance, economic progress and prosperity.

Chief Minister Sai conveyed his best wishes to the people ahead of the Budget, stating that it will serve as a strong foundation for Chhattisgarh's bright future. (ANI)

