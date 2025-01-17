PRNewswire

Washington [US], January 17: India Global Forum (IGF) marked its official launch in the United States of America with a high-profile delegation of Indian business leaders engaging in exclusive, closed-door discussions with members of the incoming administration and key U.S. stakeholders and policymakers. The landmark initiative comes at a pivotal moment, ahead of President Trump's second inauguration, underscoring the growing alignment between the world's two largest democracies.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Twins With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody in Adorable Night Suits - See Their Cute Photo.

* Indian business delegation meets key U.S. stakeholders in closed-door IGF sessions in Washington, D.C

The event provided a platform for candid and informal conversations on the shared priorities and challenges shaping U.S.-India relations, with a particular focus on geopolitics, security, defence, and economic cooperation.

Also Read | TCS, HCL Tech, Vantage Knowledge Academy Dividend Record Date Set for Today, January 17, Check Dividend Payout Details Here.

Topics included President Trump's populist approach, electoral shifts in the U.S., and the influential role of the Indian diaspora. The dialogue also addressed the U.S. economic landscape, exploring opportunities in digital infrastructure, technology, innovation, and foreign investment, while highlighting ways to strengthen bilateral collaboration.

"Democracies work best when democracies work together," remarked Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, in his opening address to the gathering. "Today, we are here not just to discuss policies or trends but to actively shape the synergies between India and the United States - two of the world's greatest democracies, working together to navigate a complex and rapidly changing global landscape."

The event was attended by Jacob Helberg, the Designated Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment in the new administration besides other key policymakers.

Discussions were guided by a lineup of prominent voices including Ajit Pai, the former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission of the United States, who shared his observations from working under President Trump's first administration, noting how Trump 2.0 will have different implications for big tech, crypto, and regulation, as well as his personal insights on the newly created DOGE agency.

Adding a broader geopolitical lens, Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director of ORF America and author of Vishwa Shastra: India & the World, discussed improved cooperation between the U.S. and India, what to expect under a Trump presidency, and India's strategic priorities.

Decision Desk's Scott Tranter joined the IGF Business Delegation to do a deep dive into the data behind the 2024 elections and his predictions for key policy trends over the next four years.

Speaking on natural synergies on defence procurement, energy, and global supply chains, a former National Security Official in the first Trump administration spoke about how the US and India could push the envelope to strengthen bilateral ties

The day culminated with an exclusive Drinks and Dinner reception at India House, hosted by H.E. Vinay Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States.

The delegation included Jay Kotak, Co-Head, Kotak811, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO, KalyanRaman, CEO, Flipkart, Aryaman Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited, Nilesh Ved, Chairman, Apparel Group, Author Amish Tripathi among several others.

The delegation heads to Texas on Day 2 of their visit for a series of high profile interactions at Starbase, the rocket launch facility that serves as the main testing and production location for Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Photos from the D.C event can be accessed here

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum is a global affairs organisation that tells the story of contemporary India. We believe India's pace of change and growth presents limitless opportunities to the world-- and we're the gateway to seize them. With headline events across multiple continents, we bring together the world's most influential changemakers who are setting the agenda, right now.

Social Media Handles & Hashtag to Follow

Twitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwa

LinkedIn: India Global Forum

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600240/Delegation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/5120983/IGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)