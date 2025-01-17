Mumbai, January 17: Nifty and Sensex opened flat today, January 17, as the Indian stock market returned with pressure on Friday. While the Nifty 50 index opened at 23,277.10 points with a decline of minus 34.70 points, the BSE Sensex saw a marginally higher opening at 77,069.19 points with a gain of 26.37 points. Amid this, there seems to be good news for traders and investors as stocks of Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS), HCL Technologies (NSE: HCL Tech) and Vantage Knowledge Academy (BSE: VKAL) turned ex-dividend on Friday, January 17.

When Is Tata Consultancy Services Dividend Payout

It is also learned that the dividend record date for the above stocks has been set for today, with investors receiving the dividend payout on Friday. Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS) stocks will remain in focus today, as the shares traded ex-dividend today. According to a report in LiveMint, the TCS board of directors approved a special dividend of INR 66 per equity share during its meeting on January 9. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 17, 2025: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Additionally, they have approved a third interim dividend of INR 10 per share. Notably, the dividend will go to only TCS investors whose names are on file with the business as of today, January 17. TCS will pay the dividend on February 3. Investors will receive a total dividend payout of INR 76.

HCL Technologies Dividend Payout Date

Those who invested in shares of HCL Technologies (NSE: HCL Tech) will receive the dividend payout on January 24. It must be noted that the Board of Directors of HCL Technologies announced a fourth interim dividend of INR 18 per equity share of the face value of INR 2 each for the financial year 2024-25 on January 13. The interim dividend payout also includes a special dividend of INR 6 per share by HCL Technologies to celebrate 25 years of the company's public listing. IRFC Share Price Today, January 17: Stocks of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited Rise by 2.25%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Dividend Payout Details

In addition to TCS and HCL Technologies, Vantage Knowledge Academy is the third company to become ex-dividend today. During a meeting on January 7, the Board of Directors approved the first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, which is INR 0.10 per equity share with a face value of INR 1 each (i.e. 10 percent of the face value), amounting to INR 1,13,82,500. The interim dividend of Vantage Knowledge Academy will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

