New Delhi [India], April 18 ( ANI) The rising reliability of India-made electronic products and the country's growing commitment to protecting intellectual property rights are gaining strong recognition within the global market, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

He added that this credibility is driving new opportunities for manufacturers, designers, and especially India's youth.

Speaking at VVDN Technologies' Global Innovation Park in Manesar, where he inaugurated a new SMT (Surface Mount Technology) Line, the Minister highlighted the rapid strides made under the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

"Over a period of time, India has developed strong capabilities in electronics design. These capabilities now include products related to the automobile sector, power electronics, signaling, and security systems. Designing and manufacturing of such products is increasingly happening within India, which is a significant achievement under the Prime Minister's 'Make in India' program," he told reporters.

"With the recent addition electronic component scheme, the depth and scope of development will further expand. Moreover, the reliability of Indian products and the country's commitment to respecting intellectual property rights are gaining global recognition," he added.

He emphasized that a key development in the electronic sector has been the emergence of large-scale design teams within manufacturing firms.

"We are here in a facility which has a design team as big as 5,000 engineers. These young engineers are designing some of the most complex products, embedded with AI, moving far beyond legacy systems," he said.

Calling this a "big leap", Vaishnaw stressed that India's edge lies in its design talent -- something many other countries lack.

"This is very important because this is going to give us that big advantage compared to many other countries which don't have this much design talent," he said.

He noted that India's electronics manufacturing has grown fivefold in the past decade, touching Rs 11 lakh crore, while exports have increased six times to over Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

The sector now employs around 25 lakh people, many of whom are working on cutting-edge technologies, he said, adding that the innovation and trust in Indian products are propelling the industry forward.

The minister also announced a new government-approved scheme for electronics component manufacturing. "With this, the ecosystem will deepen further. Passive components will now be included along with active ones under the semiconductor mission -- completing the foundation of a self-reliant electronics industry," Vaishnaw said.

The newly inaugurated SMT Line is VVDN's largest, supporting PCB sizes up to 850mm x 560mm, with a high-speed capacity of 250,000 CPH (components per hour).

This advanced infrastructure will enable WVDN to manufacture large and complex products such as Al servers, networking equipment, and motherboards-- helping reduce import dependence and strengthening India's supply chain resilience. (ANI)

