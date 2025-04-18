Al-Nassr are on a three-game winning streak in the Saudi Pro League and will be keen to continue the momentum when they take on Al-Qadsiah in an away tie this evening. The Saudi giants are eight points below league leaders Al-Ittihad in the points table but with a game in hand. A late flourish in the league could well get Al-Nassr the league title they have craved for, but a lot will also depend on how the two teams above them perform. Al-Qadsiah are fifth and have not won a game in their last four attempts. They will need to play better than they have managed recently to secure a positive result. Al-Qadsiah versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Al-Nassr's last game against Al-Riyadh and the Portuguese skipper will hope to continue his good goal-scoring return. Jhon Duran will partner with the football great in the final third. Marcelo Brozovic will be the one making the side tick in midfield while Otavio and Sadio Mane look to create openings from out wide.

Nacho in the Al-Qadsiah backline will be a key performer for the side and he comes up against his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the attacking third is a goal-scoring threat and he will keep the Al-Nassr backline on their toes. Nahitan Nandez in central midfield will look to provide the defensive shield for the team.

When Is Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, April 18. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah match will be played at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah online viewing options, read below.

Is Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform, is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio TV app and website will provide online viewing options for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah Saudi Pro League match. Al-Nassr have momentum with them and they should secure an easy win here.

