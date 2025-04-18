Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on the Punjab Kings this evening, with the former looking to secure a victory which will consolidate their place in the top four. Bengaluru have played twice at home so far and failed in both these games. Their home form has not been up to the standard so far, but they have more than made up for it by winning games away. Opponent Punjab are fourth in the standings and has struggled for consistency. They, however, put in an impressive showing against Kolkata in the last match to secure crucial points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Punjab Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. RCB vs Uber Bike-Taxi Ad Lawsuit: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Moves Delhi High Court Against ‘Disparaging’ YouTube Ad Featuring SRH Opener Travis Head.

Bengaluru will opt for an unchanged playing eleven with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt leading the batting charge in the top order. A lot will be riding on the shoulders of the duo while the likes of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma look to be the aggressive lot in the lower order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have done well in the power plays and will be the players to watch out for in terms of taking wickets.

Josh Inglis replaced Marcus Stoinis in the playing eleven for Punjab in the last game and the Australian wicket keeper is likely to continue to feature in the side. Glenn Maxwell is another player who has not done well in the tournament, but he will get another opportunity here. Yuzvendra Chahal hit form with a man-of-the-match performance against Kolkata Knight Riders and the spinner will look to continue his good run. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Delhi Capitals Maintain Numero Uno Position, Mumbai Indians Notch Up Second-Successive Win.

When is RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Friday, April 18. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports Kannada TV channels. For the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Punjab are an unpredictable team and they could surprise everyone with a win here this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).