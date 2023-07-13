New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The central government has amended the gold import policy and imposed restrictions on certain jewellery and articles.

Through a notification on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) amended the import policy for unstudded jewellery, and other articles made of gold to the "restricted" category from earlier “free”.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 400 Scale II and III Officer Posts, Apply at bankofmaharashtra.in; Check Direct Link, Last Date and Other Details.

Putting a commodity in the "restricted" category essentially means that a proper license will be required from the relevant authorities to import.

However, the DGFT notification qualified that the import of unstudded gold will remain unrestricted under India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) tariff rate quota.

Also Read | Kajol to Break Her Onscreen No-Kissing Policy After 29 Years in The Trial? Her Co-Star Alyy Khan Spills The TRUTH in This Throwback Video – WATCH!.

However, import under HS code 71131911 (Of gold – unstudded) shall be permitted freely without any import license under a valid India-UAE CEPA TRQ,” the DGFT notification read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)