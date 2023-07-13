Kajol is making her OTT web-series debut with The Trial, which is an official remake of the American show The Good Wife. Produced by her hubby Ajay Devgn, The Trial has Kajol play a home-maker who returns to being a lawyer to run her household after her judge husband is arrested in a sex scandal and corruption case. The series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Gaurav Pandey and Aamir Ali, and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14. The Trial: Kajol Opens Up About Her OTT Debut, Says 'Script Will Always Be My Hero’.

Now what we hear is that Kajol is pushing the envelope when it comes to her character in the series. Thanks to her co-star Alyy Khan, we have learnt that Kajol is locking lips for the first time in 29 years on screen in the series. The actress has done only two kissing scenes in her career earlier - one with Kamal Sadanah in her debut Bekhudi, and later with Akshay Kumar in the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi.

Alyy Khan had revealed this secret when he was part of the Nadir Ali podcast some seven months back. Speaking about The Trial, the British-Asian actor revealed how he had a crush on the actress for long and had got the opportunity to work with her in the series. Then he added that there was a French kiss between the two in the show.

However, this portion was removed from the original podcast as you can see below, which makes us wonder if the makers of The Trial had anything to do with it. Did Kajol Say ‘We Have Uneducated Leaders With No Vision’? Here’s the Truth About the Viral Statement!

In an article in MensXP, it is mentioned that Alyy Khan also mentioned that Ajay Devgn was not present at the sets when the scene was shot, and it was done in a single take without any rehearsals.

Kajol, who is concentrated in doing more author-backed roles, was last seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. On the big screen, she played the lead in Revathi's Salaam Venky, where she played mother to a paraplegic teenager.

