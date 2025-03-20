New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): India's 5G data traffic surged threefold in 2024, reaching 7.6 exabytes (EB) per month, according to Nokia's latest Mobile Broadband Index (MBIT) report.

The rapid growth highlights the increasing adoption of 5G, driven by widespread network expansion, better connectivity, and a rise in 5G-compatible devices.

Also Read | Nowruz 2025 Greetings and Navroz Mubarak Images: Celebrate Parsi New Year With These Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Quotes and HD Wallpapers.

The report shows that Category B and C telecom circles led the growth, with 5G data usage rising by 3.4 times and 3.2 times, respectively. In metro areas, 5G now accounts for 43 per cent of total mobile data traffic, up from 20 per cent in 2023, while 4G usage is on the decline.

India's average monthly data consumption per user reached 27.5 GB in 2024, reflecting a 19.5 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last five years.

Also Read | Dhanashree Verma New Song: Amid Divorce Proceeding With Yuzvendra Chahal, Choreographer-Actress Features in Music Video About Toxic Relationship.

The rise of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has played a major role in this increase, with FWA users consuming over 12 times more data than regular mobile users.

The number of active 5G devices in India doubled to 271 million in 2024, and this figure is expected to grow further. The report predicts that nearly 90 per cent of new smartphones in 2025 will be 5G-enabled.

Looking ahead, Nokia forecasts that 5G data traffic will surpass 4G traffic by early 2026. The transition to 5G Advanced will unlock new business opportunities, boost revenue streams, and improve network efficiency through advanced technology.

It will also lay the foundation for 6G, enabling future innovations like AI-driven intelligence, spatial computing, and enhanced connectivity.

Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Nokia India, said, "Nokia remains at the heart of India's mobile broadband revolution, driving the incredible proliferation of SC with cutting-edge technology and deep partnership."

As India's 5G expansion continues, the country is set to witness faster speeds, greater connectivity, and more advanced digital services, paving the way for a tech-driven future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)