Nowruz, meaning New Day, is the Persian New Year celebrated on the spring equinox, marking the arrival of spring and the renewal of life. With roots in ancient Persian and Zoroastrian traditions, it is observed by millions across Iran, Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. The festival is filled with symbolic rituals such as the Haft-Seen table, spring cleaning, festive gatherings, and special foods, all representing renewal, prosperity, and hope for the year ahead. Nowruz 2025 starts on March 20, coinciding with the Spring Equinox. To make the festival memorable, we bring you Nowruz 2025 greetings, Navroz Mubarak images, Parsi New Year wishes, heartfelt messages, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

Exchanging greetings is an essential part of Nowruz, as people take this time to express their best wishes for the new year. Traditional Nowruz greetings include ”Nowruz Mobarak” (Happy Nowruz) or ”Eid-e Shoma Mobarak” (Wishing you a blessed festival). Families and friends send messages, make phone calls, and visit each other to spread joy and good fortune. It is also customary to honour elders by visiting them and receiving their blessings. As you observe Nowruz 2025, share these Nowruz 2025 greetings, Navroz Mubarak images, Parsi New Year wishes, heartfelt messages, quotes and HD wallpapers. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Nowruz Greetings

Nowruz Greetings

Nowruz Greetings

Nowruz Greetings

Nowruz Greetings

In addition to verbal greetings, Nowruz cards and social media messages have become a modern way to share well wishes, especially with loved ones who are far away. Many people send heartfelt messages about health, happiness, and prosperity, often incorporating poetic verses from Persian literature, such as those by Hafez or Rumi, to add a touch of tradition and beauty to their greetings. The spirit of Nowruz extends beyond personal connections, as people also share goodwill with their communities.

Acts of kindness, charity, and generosity; such as helping those in need or giving small gifts; are common ways to celebrate. The exchange of greetings and well wishes strengthens bonds, fosters unity, and spreads positivity, making Nowruz a time of joy, renewal, and togetherness. Wishing everyone Happy Nowruz 2025!

