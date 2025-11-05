VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 5: The Board of Directors of India Shelter Finance Corporation at its meeting held today, approved the unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

Key Performance Metrics:

-AUM as of Q2FY26 at Rs. 9,252 Crs, growth of 34% YoY

-Disbursements at Rs. 931 Crs, growth of 12% YoY

-PAT of Rs. 122 Crs for Q2FY26, growth of 35% YoY

-RoE for Q2FY26 at 17.0%

India Shelter's Assets Under Management (AUM) rose sharply to ₹9,252 crore, reflecting a 31% year-on-year increase. Disbursements for the quarter were ₹931 crore, up 12% YoY, showcasing sustained demand and strong momentum in the affordable housing finance sector. Profit after tax stood at ₹122 crore, marking a 35% YoY surge, while Return on Equity (RoE) remained solid at 17.0%.

Operational efficiencies improved, with operating expenses to AUM at 4.1%, down from 4.4% YoY. Asset quality remained stable, with Gross Stage 3 assets maintained at 1.2%, reflecting strong underwriting practices.

In Q2FY26, the company's Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹9,252 crore, reflecting a 31% year-on-year (YoY) growth from ₹7,039 crore in Q2FY25 and a 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase from ₹8,712 crore in Q1FY26. Disbursements during the quarter were ₹931 crore, up 12% YoY and 5% QoQ. The company maintained a stable spread of 6.4%, while operating expenses as a percentage of AUM improved to 4.1% from 4.4% in the same period last year.

Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 35% YoY to ₹122 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹90 crore in Q2FY25, and 2% sequentially. Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 5.8%, and Return on Equity (RoE) improved to 17.0% from 14.8% in Q2FY25. Asset quality remained strong, with Gross Stage 3 assets stable at 1.2%. For the first half of FY26, AUM was ₹9,252 crore (up 31% YoY), disbursements were ₹1,817 crore (up 18% YoY), and PAT was ₹241 crore (up 39% YoY), with RoE at 17.2% and RoA at 5.9%.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation said: We are pleased to announce that the Company delivered another quarter of sustained performance. We delivered an AUM growth of 31% YoY, reaching an AUM of Rs. 9,252 Crs. In Q2FY26, we disbursed Rs. 931 Crs, registering a growth of 12% YoY. In Q2FY26, we added 9 new branches as part of the branch expansion strategy, geographic presence stood at 299 branches as of 30th September 2025. Total employee strength as of Q2FY26 stood at 4,276 employees.

On profitability metrics, PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 122 Crs registering a growth of 35% YoY and 2% QoQ. RoE stood at 17.0%. Our Networth now stands at Rs. 2,914 Crs.

Profitability:

-Profit after tax grew by 35% YoY to Rs. 122 Crs in Q2FY26

-RoA stood at 5.8% in Q2FY26

-RoE stood at 17.0% in Q2FY26

Borrowings & Liquidity:

-Networth came in at Rs. 2,915 Crs as of September'25

-The company continues to carry a liquidity of Rs. 2,082 Crs as of September'25

-In Q2FY26, the cost of funds improved by 10bps QoQ to 8.5%

- In Q2FY26, spreads were stable at 6.4%

Asset Quality & Provisions:

-Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 were at 1.2% and 0.9% as of September'25

-Credit Cost for the quarter came in at 0.5%

About India Shelter Finance Corporation:

India Shelter provides affordable home loans and loan against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low-and middle-income segments who are building or buying their first homes. The company has strong distribution moat with its Pan-India network in 15 states via 299 branches and maintains a granular portfolio. The company is run by an experienced professional management team backed by marquee investors.

Disclaimer:

Forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future business prospects and business profitability are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the actual results could materially differ from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, competition (both domestic and international), economic growth in India and abroad, ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost over runs on contracts, government policies and actions regulations, interest and other fiscal costs generally prevailing in the economy. The Company does not undertake to make any announcement in case any of the forward-looking statements become materially incorrect in future or update any forward-looking statements made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

