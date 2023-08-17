New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): India and Trinidad and Tobago have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for sharing of 'India Stack' — a collection of open application programming interface and digital public goods that aim to facilitate identity, data, and payment services on a large scale, an official release from Ministry of Electronics and IT said Thursday.

Both sides agreed to cooperate in the areas of digital transformation by means of capacity building, training programmes, exchange of best practices, exchange of public officials and experts, and development of pilot or demo solutions.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Users Now Can Send Your Photos in HD Quality, Says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This collaboration comes after Union Minister of State Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Senator Hassel Bacchus, last week.

Since June 2023, India has already signed MoUs with countries such as Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua and Barbuda to share India Stack while many countries like Mauritius, and Saudi Arabia have shown interest and are at an advanced stage of finalizing cooperation on IndiaStack.

Also Read | Malaysia Plane Crash Videos: 10 Killed as Small Aircraft Crashes on Kuala Lumpur Expressway, Clips Show Chilling Moments.

A similar MoU was signed with Papua New Guinea also last month, showcasing the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative on a global scale. The UPI technology which is also a part of India Stack, has been accepted in France, UAE, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)