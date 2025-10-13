Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Customised Cold Rolled Tubes and Profiles market is growing steadily worldwide, supported by automotive, construction, renewable energy, and industrial machinery sectors. Globally, the metal forming market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, reflecting steady investment in infrastructure and precision steel components. India's market is keeping pace, and slightly exceeding global growth - with structural steel fabrication expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.8%.

India's rising demand reflects both volume-driven expansion and higher adoption of value-added, customised steel solutions, positioning the country as a key player in the global steel forming landscape.

Mother India Forming: Driving Precision and Scale

Santosh Venkatasubbaiah, Director - Sales & Marketing of Bengaluru-based Mother India Forming, says, "Industries today demand more than raw steel. They seek ready-to-assemble, precision-engineered components that guarantee safety, reduce costs, and shorten production timelines. India has the expertise and scale to deliver these value-added solutions globally. At Mother India Forming, our Customised Cold Rolled Tubes, Profiles and components are enablers of progress across industries worldwide."

Mother India Forming offers a fully integrated steel cold roll forming ecosystem, covering design, simulation, in-house machine manufacturing, tooling, roll-forming, welding, coating, and inspection, directly addressing industry concerns about fragmented supply chains, inconsistent tolerances, and unpredictable delivery schedules.

"Companies want one partner who guarantees precision, quality, and speed, not ten vendors for one component. That is the trust we are building for India on the global map," adds Santosh Venkatasubbaiah.

Global Reach, Local Precision

According to company information, Mother India Forming operates two state-of-the-art plants in Bangalore, equipped with 15 roll-forming machines, CNC bending machines, robotic laser cutting, robotic welding, and a dedicated R&D centre. A workforce of 300 engineers, designers, and technicians ensures scalability, precision, and compliance with international standards.

Its client roster includes global leaders like CNH, Toyota, Kone Elevators, MEVA and many more with exports spanning Europe, UK, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Santosh Venkatasubbaiah notes, "Our global customers expect partners, not just suppliers. That is why we invest in world-class infrastructure and people to consistently deliver reliability and performance."

Addressing Industry Challenges

Each sector carries unique requirements. Automotive and EVs - High-precision, lightweight, cost- effective cold roll-formed components. In rail and metro emphasis is on fatigue-resistant coach frames. In renewable energy priority is on corrosion-proof, precisely aligned solar and wind components. Similarly in heavy machinery focus is on structurally sound components to prevent stress failures. In addition, in textile and office furniture market, consistent tubular profiles avoid downtime and design errors.

According to a company statement, Mother India Forming meets these challenges through high-frequency welded tubes, CNC bending, robotic welding, automated inspection, corrosion protection, and digital traceability, ensuring global compliance across industries.

India's Value-Added Steel Vision

This growth aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to move beyond raw steel exports toward value-added finished products. By delivering precision-engineered steel solutions, India is not only reducing dependency on imports but also positioning itself as a global supplier of advanced components.

Mother India Forming exemplifies this vision - transforming India's steel narrative from volume-driven supply to value-driven leadership. Exporting finished, precision-formed components strengthens India's global reputation and drives the country's role as a preferred partner in steel forming.

Looking Ahead

As Santosh Venkatasubbaiah concludes, "Every tube, every profile we deliver is crafted to perform exactly as intended. India is no longer just a steel supplier--it is shaping the future of steel forming worldwide."

With global demand accelerating and industries increasingly seeking scalable, reliable, and sustainable solutions, India is emerging as a hub for steel customised profiles forming. Companies like Mother India Forming are leading the charge, combining end-to-end capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and a skilled workforce to set new benchmarks in precision, quality, and global competitiveness. (ANI)

