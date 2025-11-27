Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry with Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs (Photo/@PiyushGoyal)

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met visiting Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, and discussed cooperation in research and development and to expand investment opportunities for Swiss pharmaceutical companies in India's growing healthcare sector.

Artieda is on a visit to India along with a delegation of Swiss pharma and biotech firms.

Also Read | 'Stranger Things 5' Volume 1 Review: Hawkins Faces Its Darkest Hour Yet As the End Begins With High Drama, Nostalgia and Gory Spectacle.

Goyal said on X, "Co-chaired a meeting with @SECO_StateSec Ms. Helene Budliger Artieda with Swiss pharma and biotech companies. Discussions focused on avenues of further cooperation in R&D and expanding investment opportunities for Swiss pharma companies to leverage India's robust healthcare sector."

He also added that both sides "discussed the progress made under the India-EFTA Trade & Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with an aim to further enhance collaboration across key sectors for mutual growth."

Also Read | OnePlus 15R Launch in India on December 17, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1993887219753619545

With the India-EFTA TEPA talks progressing, both countries are seeking ways to boost trade and encourage innovation-driven investments that can strengthen healthcare delivery and manufacturing capacities.

To boost Pharma exports, earlier this week, Goyal held an interaction with key stakeholders from India's pharmaceutical ecosystem, focusing on strengthening industry growth and regulatory reforms.

In a social media post on Monday, the minister stated that he had an engaging discussion with industry representatives aimed at enhancing India's position in the global pharma landscape.

He said, "Had an engaging interaction with key stakeholders from India's pharma ecosystem, focusing on strengthening our regulatory frameworks and accelerating growth. Discussed industry perspectives on innovation, data protection frameworks, investment commitments and opportunities to scale manufacturing in India."

The meeting highlighted India's focus on building stronger partnerships with global players in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Goyal further reiterated the Modi Government's commitment to developing a future-ready, innovation-led pharma sector capable of boosting competitiveness and attracting high-quality investments. He added that the government remains focused on delivering affordable, world-class healthcare solutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)