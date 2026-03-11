VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: Reinforcing its commitment to highlighting stories of leadership, resilience, and empowerment, India TV organises the 'SHE' Conclave 2026, an initiative dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women across diverse sectors. Held in New Delhi on March 9th from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the conclave brought together women leaders, policymakers, defence officers, artists, and young achievers to share their perspectives on leadership, empowerment, and nation-building.

The event was presented by India International Fashion Development Council (IFFD), co-presented by UTL Solar and Real Advertising, and powered by Shivika Chandan Tilak, with Life Insurance Partner PNB MetLife India Insurance.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Strengthening women's participation in politics and governance is essential for India's progress. She highlighted that the passage of the 33 per cent women's reservation law in Parliament marks a significant step towards increasing women's representation in public life, adding that today women are holding key leadership roles across the country, from the President and Chief Ministers to Union ministers, reflecting expanding opportunities for women in governance."

"Political systems must actively encourage women's participation so that more women leaders can emerge and contribute to policymaking.

Further speaking about leadership inspiration, she named former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a role model, describing her as a dignified and inspiring leader who successfully handled one of the country's most challenging ministries. She also emphasised the importance of social responsibility in building a safer society, saying families must ensure that both sons and daughters are taught the right values, respect, and accountability.

Through a series of discussions and interactive sessions, the India TV 'SHE' Conclave highlighted the journeys and achievements of women across diverse fields. Speakers, including Medha Roopam and Dr. Meenakshi Verma, emphasised the need to strengthen support ecosystems for women through better access to education, healthcare awareness, and equal opportunities. Singer Maithili Thakur also shared her perspective on feminism and cultural values, noting that empowerment is rooted in equality, mutual respect, and strong family support.

A special session featured Indian Air Force Squadron Leaders Neha and Akansha, who spoke about their experiences and highlighted the expanding role of women officers in demanding operational responsibilities within the armed forces. Zinnia Aurora, who secured All India Rank 6 in the Civil Services Examination, shared her preparation journey and encouraged aspirants to remain disciplined and focused while pursuing their goals.

The conclave also hosted discussions with young parliamentarians Shambhavi Chaudhary and Iqra Hasan, who spoke about the increasing participation of women in politics and the importance of stronger representation in policymaking. Social leaders, including Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, along with Anika Nazir and Jasia Akhter, shared their experiences of working at the grassroots level to bring positive social change in their communities.

The India TV 'SHE' Conclave also featured engaging conversations with voices from the entertainment industry. Actress Bhumi Pednekar spoke about breaking stereotypes in cinema and choosing roles that highlight real social issues, while actress Sanya Malhotra highlighted how evolving storytelling in Indian cinema is creating stronger and more nuanced roles for women.

The India TV 'SHE' Conclave 2026, an initiative by India TV to celebrate women achievers and encourage dialogue around gender equality and leadership, concluded with discussions reinforcing the need to create more opportunities for women in leadership, governance, defence, arts, and social impact.

