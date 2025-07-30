Washington DC [US], July 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that India will pay a 25 per cent tariff and an additional penalty for trade deficit.

The tariffs will be imposed starting August 1.

Also Read | Pune: Hindutva Activists Stormed Into Our House, Asked Us To Prove Nationality, Says Kargil War Veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh's Kin.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", the US President said.

Also Read | 'The Risk Was Way Too High' Ben Stokes Opens Up on Right Shoulder Injury That Ruled Him Out of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Breaking news.More to follow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)