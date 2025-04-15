NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15: Indian composer Ganesh B. Kumar, L.T.C.L., a distinguished musician based in Chennai and holder of a Dual Licentiate (performance & theory) from the Trinity College of Music, London, is poised to mark a historic milestone as his orchestral composition RISE: Symphony No. 1 in D minor is all set to receive its World Premiere in Budapest, Hungary, on the 27th April, 2025. This concert, which is to be held at the iconic Ceremonial Hall of Pesti Vigado, will be conducted by the renowned Viennese maestro Anthony Armore and performed by the globally acclaimed Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

RISE: Symphony No. 1 in D minor, composed in 2018 as a respectful homage to the legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven, will be featured in a prestigious program that bridges Classical and Contemporary traditions. The program includes works by classical legends Beethoven, Ravel, and Brahms, alongside celebrated modern composers Mark John McEncroe (Australia) and Franck Dansaert (France).

In an era often driven by 'spectacle and shallow truths', RISE: Symphony No.1 in D minor stands apart--a work steeped in tradition, born of introspection, and shaped by a quiet, persistent belief in the transcendent power of music. It was recorded on July 2nd and 3rd, 2019, in Halle, Germany, with the prestigious Staatskapelle Halle Orchestra, under the baton of the renowned conductor Bernd Ruf. This evocative symphonic composition was released globally in 2020 as part of the composer's album "Spirit of Humanity" by Navona Records, the classical imprint of PARMA Recordings (USA). The release coincided with the 250th birth anniversary of the legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven, to whom the symphony is dedicated as a heartfelt homage. For further details, please visit: https://www.navonarecords.com/catalog/nv6292/.

A symphony is a large-scale musical composition typically written for a full orchestra, structured in multiple movements that explore a range of moods, themes, and musical ideas. RISE: Symphony No. 1 in D minor follows the Classical three-movement symphonic structure (Fast - Slow - Fast), with each movement capturing a pivotal phase in Beethoven's artistic and personal journey.

The first movement, Arrival of the Legend (Allegro con brio), in sonata form, evokes the bold emergence of Beethoven's genius. The second, Introspection (Andante), also in sonata form, delves into the emotional depth and solitude that shaped his inner world. The final movement, Undisputed 'Numero Uno' (Allegro con moto), crafted in sonata- rondo form, celebrates his towering legacy, as one of the greatest composers of all time.

Ganesh B. Kumar says "To see RISE: Symphony No. 1 in D minor take its place among such timeless and contemporary works is beyond humbling. It is a moment of deep gratitude and quiet fulfillment for me and my team. The World Premiere was originally slated for July 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and it now looks forward to its long-awaited debut on 27th April, 2025. This timing carries a profound, symbolic resonance, echoing the very essence of the music: the triumph of rising after enduring a prolonged pause."

"This symphony would have remained just ink on paper, if not for the generosity and conviction of our Patron SAnand Madhavan, whose support and commitment to the arts, continues the legacy of his great-grandfather V. Krishnaswami Iyer, founder of Indian Bank and the Madras Sanskrit College, who was among the first to bring the immortal verses of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati to the world, ensuring they reached the hands of young aspiring students across different schools. The same spirit of nurturing creativity lives on today through his great-grandson Anand Madhavan."

The composer also extends his heartfelt gratitude to his core team, whose unwavering support was vital in bringing RISE: Symphony No. 1 in D minor to fruition.

"I remember with respect the late V. Muthukumaraguruswamy, our Chief Linguistic Consultant and Spiritual Guide, whose profound wisdom shaped the project. Dr. Prem Venkatesh Ram Mohan, Project Lead from the UK, whose invaluable contribution helped to see this project through and Georgina Margarite Ezra, a skilled songwriter, translator, and linguistic trainer, who was a steadfast pillar of support and a constant flame of inspiration behind all my efforts."

Ganesh Kumar fondly remembers his first music teacher, Anthony D'Cruz, and remains deeply grateful to his mentor, Abdul Sattar, who laid the foundation for his journey into Western Classical music and under whose guidance he pursued his advanced studies.

With deep emotion, Ganesh lovingly remembers his late parents, K. Balakrishnan and Smt. T. Sundari, who gave him everything they had and whose unconditional love and sacrifices made this journey possible.

