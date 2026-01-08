Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Fans of rock music are in for a treat as popular band Scorpions is all set to perform in India.

The band will perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC. The Indian leg of their tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Excited about performing in India, Klaus Meine, in a press note, said, "We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India. The concerts will also be a very special experience for us."

Rudolf Schenker shared, "Sixty years after the band's founding, we're bringing our 'Coming Home' concert to India. It will be a unique celebration for our fans and for us."

Matthias Jabs also expressed his excitement.

He added, "Finally playing in India again - and on top of that our now iconic 'Coming Home' concerts - will be spectacular and unforgettable for us as well."

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Scorpions are among the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold over 120 million records worldwide and performed across over 80 countries.

Formed in 1965, the German rock icons have released 19 studio albums and played a defining role in shaping global hard rock with their anthemic sound and electrifying live shows. Their music has transcended generations, producing timeless classics such as 'Rock You Like a Hurricane', 'Still Loving You', 'Send Me an Angel' and the era-defining 'Wind of Change', alongside landmark albums including 'Love at First Sting', 'Blackout' and 'Crazy World', firmly cementing their status as one of the most enduring live acts in rock history.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow said, "Scorpions hold a singular place in the history of global rock, with music that has transcended generations, borders and cultures. Their return to India after nearly two decades is significant, not only for fans who have grown up with their songs but also as a reflection of how far India's live entertainment ecosystem has evolved. This tour marks a watershed moment for rock culture in the country, celebrating music history, fan devotion and the enduring power of live performance. As India enters a new chapter with legendary global acts returning to our stages, our role is to help shape this landscape by creating meaningful connections between iconic artists and the audiences who have carried their music for decades." (ANI)

