New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a recent visit to the United States (US), engaged in a series of productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade deal and investment ties between the two countries, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Ministry added that the Minister held key meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative, and Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India.

A delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister visited the United States of America from 22nd to 24th September 2025.

During these discussions, both sides exchanged views on various facets of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) deal. It was mutually agreed to continue engagements to expedite the early conclusion of a trade agreement that benefits both countries, the Ministry added.

The statement added, "The delegation had constructive meetings with the U.S. Government on various aspects of the deal. Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement."

"The meetings with businesses and investors evoked positive response. The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India," the Ministry added.

Apart from talks with US government officials, the Indian delegation also met with prominent US-based businesses and investors.

The interactions were met with a positive response, as business leaders expressed strong confidence in India's growth trajectory and indicated their intention to deepen their investment and trade activities in the Indian market.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for a trade deal. US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs.

A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India has reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025. (ANI)

