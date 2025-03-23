New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) inaugurated Samarthya: National Competition on Corporate Rescue Strategies 2025 on March 22 at its campus in Manesar, Haryana, Ministry of Corporate Affairs said on Sunday.

Taking place on March 22- 23, the programme offers a dynamic platform for students to devise innovative turnaround strategies for businesses facing financial distress.

The event emphasises practical learning and strategic thinking in corporate rescue, providing participants with hands-on experience in navigating real-world financial distress scenarios. Participants will analyse financial statements, develop corporate rescue strategies, and present their solutions to a panel of esteemed judges.

Additionally, they will engage with insolvency professionals, legal practitioners, and business leaders through panel discussions and networking opportunities.

The competition offers valuable industry exposure, expert feedback, and the opportunity to gain recognition for their innovative solutions.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the traditional Lighting of the Lamp, performed by distinguished judges of the event and dignitaries on the dais, symbolizing the formal commencement of the competition by an introduction by the Student Convenors for the event,

Ayushi Agarwal, Eepsa Bansal, and Harshitha Ulphas. Following this, Dr Pyla Narayana Rao, Course Director and Head of the School of Corporate Law, delivered the Inaugural Address, emphasising the significance of corporate rescue strategies in ensuring business sustainability and financial resilience.

Pavithra Ravi, Professor at Gujarat National Law University, delivered the Opening Remarks, offering insights into the competition's objectives.

A video message from Kapileshwar Bhalla, LL.M Faculty, encouraged participants to apply their financial knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

He extended his best wishes to all participants and applauded the organizers for their efforts in making the event a success.

The competition will challenge students with practical case studies simulating real-world financial distress scenarios. Participants will be evaluated based on the feasibility, innovation, and strategic insight demonstrated in their proposed solutions. Through this platform, IICA aims to nurture the next generation of corporate leaders equipped to address complex financial challenges. (ANI)

