Mumbai, March 23: After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a seven-wicket win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), skipper Rajat Patidar credited spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma for setting the base for an emphatic victory. With the old ball gripping at the Eden Gardens, Krunal and Suyash, despite being hit for big runs initially, ran through KKR’s famed middle-order, ensuring that they could only make 174/8, despite a score of 230+ being a possibility. While Suyash had 1-47, Krunal finished with incredible figures of 3-29. Virat Kohli Scores Half-Century As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Blow Away Defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders With Resounding Seven-Wicket Win in IPL 2025.

“There was pressure, but it was a good day for me. If we keep winning like this, it will be a good day. It was pretty clear for me - I don't mind Suyash giving runs, he was our main wicket-taking bowler, so I backed him. All credit goes to both the bowlers (Krunal and Suyash), from over 13, they showed courage and determination. The mindset of taking wickets was really amazing.”

“It's really great when you have a player like him (Virat Kohli), it's a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the great players of the game. That was a pre-determined shot (off Harshit over backward point), I was going over covers, the ball nipped back and it went automatically,” said Patidar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pandya, who took the Player of the Match award, talked about how the spinners have to up their game in an era where batters are hitting boundaries hugely. “When one plays against so much of a crowd, I had to narrow down my focus. If I get hit, I had to get hit off a good ball, but glad that I could deliver.” Virat Kohli Extends His Dominance in Indian Premier League by Scoring 1000 Runs Against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“You have to go with the flow, how cricket is evolving. Batters have the skill set to hit sixes consistently. You also have to up your game, have to make sure I bowl quicker. Change of pace is associated with pacers but also I tried it. Now Jitesh knows what I will do, if it's a wide yorker or a bouncer, if you have something in your armoury, why not use it (on surprise bouncer).”

“It's been amazing, when I got into the team, I realised how much madness there is. The crowd support you get, even in domestic cricket, there also people are chanting RCB. It's been 10 days since I have joined and it's been pretty good.”

RCB’s chase of 175 was set up by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli being blazing from the word go to stitch a 95-run opening partnership. Though Salt fell just before the halfway mark of the chase for 56, Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, as RCB wrapped the emphatic win with 22 balls to spare. Krunal Pandya Wins Man of the Match Award in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

“Probably the partnership (on the most pleasing thing with the bat), we (Kohli and I) haven't batted much together, and to go out there and put together a partnership was really pleasing. It is a ground I know and I know these guys (KKR) very well.”

“Yes, it did (come on nicely in the second innings) and you just needed to stand still and hit the ball, it does make a difference. That is what we spoke about as a batting group, very pleased with the outcome. Had a great time here last year and won the trophy. Obviously, there are no friends out there (in this league).”

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, who top-scored for his team with a sweetly-timed 56, rued the quick fall of wickets after the 13th over, which turned the tide in RCB’s favour. Andre Russell Wicket Video: Watch Suyash Sharma Dismiss Dangerous Batter With Googly During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener (Watch Video).

“I thought we were going well till the 13th over but 2-3 wickets changed the momentum. Batters that followed tried their best but didn't work out.”

“When myself and Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) were batting, we were discussing that 200-210 was achievable but those wickets changed the momentum. A little bit of dew was there, but they had a very good powerplay with the bat. It (174/8) was under par. We were looking for 200+. We don't want to think too much about this game but at the same time just try and get better in certain areas,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).