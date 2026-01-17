PNN

New Delhi [India], January 17: The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF) to strengthen skill development, training, and career pathways in the gaming and interactive entertainment sector.

This strategic collaboration aims to create a strong talent pipeline for India's rapidly growing gaming ecosystem by aligning industry needs, emerging job roles, and structured skilling programs. The partnership will focus on building industry-ready professionals across game design, game art, game programming, quality assurance, live operations, and interactive media domains.

Under the MoU, IICS and AIGDF will jointly design and deliver industry-aligned training programs, workshops, and certification pathways that reflect real-world game development studio workflows. The collaboration will also support curriculum development, industry mentorship, expert-led masterclasses, and exposure to contemporary gaming technologies and platforms.

A key focus of the partnership will be industry engagement and employability, enabling learners to interact directly with game development studios, startups, and professionals through guest lectures, mentoring sessions, live projects, and career connect initiatives. The MoU also aims to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and responsible game development practices within the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, renowned Singer, Musician & Chairman, MESC, said:

"Gaming is an important pillar of India's emerging digital economy. This collaboration with the All India Game Developers' Forum will help build structured skilling pathways that align creativity, technology, and industry demand, empowering young talent to access meaningful career opportunities."

Mohit Soni, CEO, Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), added:

"The MoU between IICS and AIGDF is a timely step towards strengthening India's gaming talent ecosystem. By bringing the developer community closer to skilling institutions, we can ensure learners are trained on relevant tools, workflows, and job roles required by the industry."

Representing the All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF), Roland Landers, Chair - Industry Affairs, stated:

"India's game development ecosystem is expanding rapidly and requires skilled professionals across multiple disciplines. Partnering with IICS allows us to contribute to structured talent development while supporting innovation and sustainable growth in the sector."

Key Highlights of the MoU

* Collaboration between Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) and All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF)* Development of industry-aligned skilling programs for game development and interactive media* Curriculum mapped to current and emerging game development job roles* Industry mentorship, masterclasses, and expert-led sessions* Career connect initiatives with game studios and startups* Strengthening India's gaming and interactive entertainment talent ecosystem

This collaboration aligns with national priorities such as Skill India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the National AVGC Policy, supporting India's vision of becoming a global hub for gaming, animation, and interactive digital content.

About Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS)

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) is a creative incubator and national initiative focused on nurturing creative talent through industry-integrated training, hands-on learning, global exposure, and strong academic-industry partnerships.

About All India Game Developers' Forum (AIGDF)

The All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF) is an industry body representing game developers and studios across India. AIGDF works to promote skill development, innovation, collaboration, and the sustainable growth of India's game development ecosystem.

About Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC)

The Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), established in 2012, is a not-for-profit organization under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, dedicated to enhancing skill development in the Media & Entertainment sector. Initially funded by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and incubated at FICCI, MESC operates as an awarding body with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). Chaired by Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, MESC bridges the gap between academia and industry by providing high-quality, skill-based education.

Admissions are now open at the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) for industry-integrated programs in Gaming, Interactive Media, and related creative domains. Aspiring learners, professionals, and institutions interested in building careers at the intersection of creativity and technology are invited to apply.

For admissions, program details, and partnership enquiries, please write to:? admissions@iicsindia.org, info@iicsindia.org

Contact Number: +91- 959-4949-959

Website: www.iicsindia.org

