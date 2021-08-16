Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Railways ran first train under the new freight express scheme which assures transit times from inland container depots (ICDs) to maritime ports with Gateway Rail's export train service on the Independence Day.

The train left from ICD Garhi-Harsaru and reached Mundra port within a record 22 hours 10 minutes.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Sylvester Stallone's Rambo III Dedicate Film to 'Mujahideen Fighters of Afghanistan'? Know the Truth Behind This Claim Going Viral During the Taliban Crisis!.

"With this, Gateway Rail offers the lowest transit time among all the ICDs in NCR, from our ICD Garhi-Harsaru to the three west coast ports of Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Pipavav," said Chairman and Managing Director Prem Kishan Gupta.

"This will not only help in improving service levels for our customers, but also attract new exporters in the NCR region to ICD Garhi-Harsaru. In addition, this also increases the overall competitiveness of rail transport over road."

Also Read | JNCASR Bengaluru: Scientists Should Come Up With Out-of-the-Box Solutions To Address Various Challenges Faced by Mankind, Says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Gateway Rail Freight Ltd is a subsidiary of Gateway Distriparks Ltd and handles all rail operations of the Gateway group.

It provides inter-modal logistics and operates its own rail-linked ICDs at Gurugram, Faridabad, Ludhiana, and Viramgam. It also operates a domestic terminal at Mumbai.

The company operates a fleet of 31 trains and 335 owned road trailers at its terminals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)