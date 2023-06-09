Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Central Railway Zone under Indian Railways has recruited 12,050 youths as part of the centre's 'Rozgar Mela' initiative.

Out of those recruited in six such job fairs over the past eight months, more than 9,000 posts were filled in the essential safety category.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, have joined various positions -- track maintainer, pointsmen, signalling department assistants, mechanical department assistants for coach/wagon examinations, OHE department maintainer, assistant loco pilot, assistant station master, train guards, junior engineer, technicians, constable, draughtsmen, and nurses.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

PM Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

