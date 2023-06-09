Mumbai, June 9: A British woman accused of luring a teenage girl who was nearsighted into a sexual connection by pretending to be a guy reportedly also attempted to con another girl who worked at McDonald's.

The charges against Georgia Bilham, 21, is that she pretended to be a guy in order to trick a visually handicapped 19-year-old girl into entering a same-sex relationship by making her take off her glasses before intercourse. Georgia Bilham is currently facing serious sexual assault cases.

When the young woman contacted another female youngster online, she used her fake name ‘George Parry’ while pretending to be a man, the jury was informed on Thursday.

According to Nikita Hughes, 22, who testified before Chester Crown Court that she was 16 years old when she first spoke with ‘George’. She claimed to have a peculiar feeling about the person she took to be a man that she ‘couldn't put her finger on’, but she was unaware that ‘George’ was a woman.

Hughes reportedly said that ‘George’ revealed to her during their online conversations that he had two dogs, and that his mother had passed away.

She said that in 2021, ‘George’ added her on Snapchat and that they also talked on FaceTime.

In May 2021, ‘George’ picked her up from the McDonald's she worked at in Abergele, north Wales, while donning a tracksuit with the hood on.

She added, "I caught a glimpse of him at one point, then my face got pushed away," as George shoved her away with an arm.

Hughes responded, ‘Male’ when asked if she thought her date was male or female at the time, according to the Daily Mail. She claimed that 'George' also provided her with a picture of a man who claimed to be him, but she was never able to get a clear look at his face.

