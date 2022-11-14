Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): The survey for laying railway lines upto Myanmar borders in Manipur's Moreh has been completed and the project would be finished in over two years of works being formally sanctioned, Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI.

"As works are being sanctioned, the railway lines till Moreh will be completed in two-to-two-and-a-half years," Gupta said.

These railways would be part of Indian Railways' expansion in underserved northeast region which would boost strategic needs, tourism and all-weather connectivity.

Besides, the railway line between Karimganj (India) and Shahbajpur (Bangladesh) will be completed by March 2023. Lines between Agartala (in India) and Akhaura (in Bangladesh) will be completed by 2023, the GM said.

Further, the survey for the first rail connectivity to Bhutan has been initiated and will be completed by March 2023. Once work is sanctioned, the project completion will be done in over two years, Gupta said.

On connecting railways to state capitals in the northeast India region, he said they had connected the state capitals of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh by far.

"Projects in another three states are in the advanced stage; in Sikkim, the work will be completed till Rangpo by December 2023. In Mizoram, Sairang railway line project will also be completed by December 2023. In Manipur, we are aiming for the state capital connectivity to complete by December 2023," he explained.

The railway connectivity in Nagaland's capital city Kohima is also being taken up on a war footing.

"There were some delays in land acquisitions...and it is expected that the connectivity till capital Kohima will be functional by March 2026," the GM added.

On Meghalaya, he said the land acquisition is an issue due to protests by local student unions.

"The project (in Meghalaya) will be taken up once issues related to land acquisition are solved," Gupta said. (ANI)

