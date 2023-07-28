New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian Indices continued to fall as the market opened on Friday.

Nifty dropped by 0.26 per cent and Sensex dropped by 0.36 per cent at the time of writing this article.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Mob Brutally Thrashes Couple With Sticks in Motihari for Having ‘Illicit Relationship’, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Out of the Nifty companies, 20 were in green and 30 in red.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Britannia, Adani Enterprises, Cipla and M&M were the top gainers whereas Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, NTPC and BPCL were the top losers.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Wife, Who Eloped With Lover, Murders Husband With Axe After Her Return in Pilibhit, Chops Body Into Five Pieces.

Sensex was 0.6 per cent and Nifty was 0.7 per cent lower at the end of Thursday.

“Investors have to be careful chasing small-caps which are in overvalued territory. Large-caps, even when richly valued, are safe unlike risky small-caps”, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)