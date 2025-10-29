New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): India's push towards infrastructure expansion, clean energy transition, and rapid industrialisation has propelled copper demand to new heights, with the metal emerging as a cornerstone of economic growth.

The International Copper Association India (ICA India) has reported a 9.3 per cent year-on-year rise in the country's copper demand for FY25, reaching 1,878 kilotonnes (kt), underpinned by robust growth across key sectors including infrastructure, construction, renewable energy, and electric mobility.

According to ICA India, the building construction and infrastructure segments remained the strongest contributors, registering annual growth of 11 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

The renewable energy sector also posted one of the highest yearly capacity additions, while consumer durables demand surged 19 per cent, fuelled by record sales of air conditioners, fans, and other appliances.

The automotive sector, which includes electric vehicles (EVs), recorded a five per cent overall increase, with EVs, particularly two- and three-wheelers, rising by 16 per cent, underscoring copper's vital role in clean mobility. The industrial motors segment grew by 12 per cent, driven by energy-efficient (IE3 and above) motor installations.

Demand from premium residential projects, logistics, data centres, and Grade-A offices, coupled with expanding infrastructure, pushed up the consumption of wires, cables, and transformers, which together accounted for 43 per cent of total copper demand.

Commenting on the report, ICA India Managing Director Mayur Karmarkar said the rise in copper demand reflects India's industrial momentum. "Policies promoting renewable energy, sustainable mobility, and infrastructure growth have fuelled copper demand, making it a critical resource for India's development. However, it is time to ask whether the current pace is sufficient to meet the nation's long-term Viksit Bharat @2047 goals," he noted.

Karmarkar emphasised the need for proactive planning to build functional copper reserves and strengthen domestic supply chains. "India must accelerate its copper adoption to build above-ground reserves and enhance domestic fabrication capabilities. Promoting import substitution and a stronger recycling ecosystem will be key to sustaining long-term growth," he added.

On the supply side, India's domestic cathode production rose by 10 per cent, while net imports declined by 34 per cent. The share of secondary (recycled) copper increased to 42 per cent of total demand, up from 38.4 per cent in FY24, highlighting progress toward circular economy goals. The country generated 504 kt of end-of-life and process scrap, complemented by 214 kt of imported copper scrap in FY25. (ANI)

