New Delhi, October 29: iQOO 15 India launch date is now confirmed by the smartphone maker. iQOO has recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15 in China. iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and backed by a 7,000mAh battery. Following its China debut, iQOO has now confirmed that the iQOO 15 will soon make its way to the Indian market.

iQOO shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the launch date of iQOO 15 in India on November 26, 2025. The post read, "Experience performance that keeps you in the lead. Save the date for November 26th." The Indian variant of iQOO 15 is also confirmed to feature OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Moto G67 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed on November 5: Check Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Launch in India

Introducing the all-new #iQOO15, crafted for those who don’t wait for the future - they race towards it. Experience performance that keeps you in the lead. Save the date for November 26th. What are you most hyped to experience? Tell us below! #iQOO15 #BeTheGOAT pic.twitter.com/KbNNZECaE0 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) October 28, 2025

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

iQOO 15 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with iQOO’s Supercomputing Chip Q3 to enhance the system performance. The smartphone may come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The iQOO 15 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch AMOLED display and may offer a 2K native resolution with support for up to 144FPS.

The iQOO 15 is expected to come with an 8,000mm single-layer VC heat plate, which is expected to keep the device cool during intensive tasks and long gaming sessions. The smartphone is likely to come with a 50MP primary lens, 50MP telephoto lens, and 50MP wide-angle lens, along with a 32MP front camera. The device could be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features and Specifications, All You Need To Know About Flagship OPPO Find X9 Series Launched in Global Market.

iQOO 15 Price In India (Expected)

The iQOO 15 has been launched in China with a starting price of CNY 4,199 (around INR 51,900). As per a report of News18, the iQOO 15 India launch price is expected to be around INR 55,000.

