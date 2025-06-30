PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30: India's growing presence in the global cake artistry arena received a remarkable boost as Swati Maheshwari was honored with the Asia Oscars 2025 (Advanced Category) for Edible Painted Cake Artistry at the prestigious ceremony held in Colombo. This marks the first time an Indian artist has won an international award in this rare and specialized category.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, June 30: Penta-Sami Zayn Takes On Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker; Tag Championship Up For Grabs, and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Maheshwari's win marks a celebration of innovation and craftsmanship in the art of edible painting -- a niche form of sugar artistry that combines hand-painting and 2D sculpting on cakes. Her work has captivated audiences across India and abroad, earning her a reputation for transforming confections into fine art.

This award follows a series of notable achievements in her career, including:

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce Multi-Account Switching Feature in Future Update on iOS.

Winner - Asia Oscars (Colombo) - Best Learning Experience 2024

Finalist - Cake Star International Competition 2022 (Russia) - the only Indian finalist in the Painted Cake category

3rd Prize - Wedding Cake Competition 2023 by Home Bakers India

Invited Showstopper Artist - Cakeology Mumbai 2023 - one of only 10 artists chosen nationally

Bronze Medalist - Art of the Cake Competition 2023 (France) and Incredible India International Cake Competition 2024

In addition to her creative accolades, Maheshwari plays a vital role in education and mentorship within the cake industry. As a certified baking instructor, she conducts professional diploma courses and workshops that emphasize skill, innovation, and entrepreneurial development. Her students have gone on to build successful brands and win national and international cake competitions.

She has been a featured speaker and winner in platforms such as Artist Talks by Edible Painted Artists 2025, and her work has been spotlighted in respected publications like Cake Masters UK, American Cake Decorating, Delicious Magazine, and more.

What makes Maheshwari's journey even more inspiring is her bold professional shift. Before stepping into the world of edible art, she successfully ran a fashion and lifestyle boutique for 14 years. Transitioning from the world of garments to gourmet, she transformed a personal creative pursuit into an award-winning global journey -- proving that it's never too late to start anew, and that passion paired with perseverance can reshape any career path.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)