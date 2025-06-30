After an exceptional Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia, WWE's regular programming gets underway with Monday Night RAW taking place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. General manager Adam Pierce has already announced a star-studded evening for RAW, which will see wrestlers like Gunther, Rhea Ripley, with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and his counterpart making a special announcement. WWE Night of Champions 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship Title, Cody Rhodes Becomes King of Ring and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

Rhea Ripley To Kickoff RAW

Having won her street fight match against Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley will make her claim for a title shot, which the former Women's champion has been aiming for since WrestleMania 41. Ripley is expected to call out Iyo Sky, who is the current Women's World Championship belt holder.

Rhea Ripley in the house

Gunther To Address Goldberg?

Of late, the whole Gunther vs Goldberg World Championship tie scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event is the talk of the town, with this also being the Hall of Famer's retirement match. Gunther has been vocal about ending Goldberg's legacy, which in wrestling history is one of the best. One can expect, former World Heavyweight Champion to cut short Gunther's promo.

Gunther x Goldberg

What will World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT have to say tomorrow night on #WWERaw? SPECIAL START TIME of 6PM ET/3PM PT 📍 PITTSBURGH 🎟️ https://t.co/qSn8MfFOJp ▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz pic.twitter.com/JhIwsiCfTc — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2025

Penta-Sami Zayn vs Bron Breakker-Bronson Reed

All hell broke loose during John Cena vs CM Punk Undisputed Championship match, with Penta, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed making their presence felt at Night of Champions 2025 match. Looking to get their revenge, Penta and Sami Zayn will face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Expect all gloves to come off in this tag match. John Cena Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: HD Photos of WWE's 17-Time World Champion for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram To Share Online.

All-Out Brawl

World Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day will defend their World Tag Team belts against Judgement Day, who have been gunning for the titles. Xavier Wood and Kofi Kingston have been successful lately, but the duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh presents a different challenge, who are known to cheat their way to victory.

New Day vs Judgement Day

Who ya got when The New Day defend the World Tag Team Titles against @FinnBalor & @jd_mcdonagh tomorrow night on #WWERaw? SPECIAL START TIME of 6PM ET/3PM PT 📍 PITTSBURGH 🎟️ https://t.co/qSn8MfFOJp ▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz pic.twitter.com/zube2gzfks — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2025

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).