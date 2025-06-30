New Delhi, June 30: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will let its users to switch between multiple accounts within the app for iOS users. The Meta-owned platform’s upcoming feature is expected to be rolled out in a future update and aims to enhance convenience for those managing more than one WhatsApp number. The feature is currently said to be under development and is not yet available to users for beta testing.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp seems to be working on improving how users can manage multiple accounts before it launches its beta version. The goal is to give users a better experience right from the start. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working to bring a new feature that will let users to switch between different accounts. The feature is expected to be included in an upcoming update for iOS devices. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Scan Documents With the Camera’ Feature to Android Beta Testers; Know How To Use, Its Benefits.

The new feature will likely be available in a dedicated section within the settings, where users may see an overview of all the accounts they have registered in the app. The section will show the profile pictures and names of each account for users to recognise and switch between them. Additionally, the section will also allow users to add a new account to the app without losing any data from their current accounts. The feature will likely be beneficial for users who have multiple phone numbers and do not want to use WhatsApp Business to handle a second account. It may provide a convenient way to manage their communications without the need for a separate app. WhatsApp Message Summaries: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces AI-Powered Feature To Summarise Unread Messages in Chats.

As per reports, when a user selects an account that is different from the one they are currently using, WhatsApp will switch to that selected account. A confirmation message is said to appear at the bottom, confirming a successful account switch. The chat history related to that account will load along with its specific settings and preferences. These settings include things like notification sounds, how media is automatically downloaded, backup options, and other features unique to that profile. Users may not have to log out or restart the app to switch accounts and the change is said to happen immediately within the same session.

