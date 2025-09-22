PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 22: The Indian Charge Point Operators Association (ICPOA), the first and only industry body dedicated exclusively to EV charging infrastructure, hosted its flagship annual event - Bharat EV Charging Conclave 2025, at The Lalit, New Delhi. Bringing together Charge Point Operators (CPOs), Charger Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Electric Mobility Service Providers (EMSPs), policymakers, utilities, OEMs, and technology experts, ICPOA led robust sector-wide deliberation on scaling reliable, consumer-centric EV charging infrastructure for India's electrification goals.

Established as a Section 8 not-for-profit, ICPOA's mission is to drive industry collaboration, champion investments, shape progressive and implementable policies, and promote consumer awareness vital for realizing India's clean mobility and net zero ambitions. The ICPOA annual event, the Bharat EV Charging Conclave 2025, marked a significant gathering of sector leaders, government stakeholders, and industry partners, demonstrating strong commitment to interoperability, reliability, and expanding charging networks nationwide. Key initiatives include raising consumer awareness through the Know Your Battery (KYB) program, engaging closely with government and regulators to develop practical policies, and fostering partnerships across government bodies, OEMs, energy companies, and researchers to ensure roaming, interoperability, and reliable charging services across all regions.

Speaking at the event, Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director, Glida and Chairman, ICPOA, commented: "Our journey began with a clear need: charging was treated as a footnote, not as the foundation of EV adoption. ICPOA was created to put charging at the center of India's mobility transition. Our mission is straightforward; empower consumers through confidence, support practical policies, and unite the ecosystem for scalable, transparent infrastructure. We call on industry partners, automakers, utilities, and regulators to work together. With KYB - Know Your Battery, and our commitment to reliability, we are determined to make EV adoption not just viable, but irresistible for every Indian driver."

ICPOA's founding members include GLIDA, ChargeZone, Zeon, EVRE, Magenta Mobility, Jio-BP Mobility, ADOR, Exicom, Tirex, Mindra, Gentari, VNT, Bright Blu, One Plug, Pulse Energy, and Plugzmart. The alliance continues to expand, with new members joining in response to rapid market evolution. These stakeholders will work together in building a strong and reliable charging infrastructure.

The Bharat EV Charging Conclave 2025 featured thought-provoking sessions, including:

- Keynote addresses and panel discussions with leaders from Governments, Think Tanks, Consulting organization, industry experts covering policy, grid integration, and clean mobility strategies.

- Automakers sharing EV deployment learnings and confidence-building measures.

- Utilities and energy partners focusing on renewable integration and grid readiness.

- Leading industry voices unveiling research, advancing technology, and advocating for reliability in the public charging experience.

India has committed to net zero emissions by 2070, and the uptake of electric vehicles is central to this vision. EV adoption in both passenger and commercial segments has been accelerating, with sales of over 1.5 million electric vehicles reported in FY2024 across categories, and rising penetration of electric buses and four-wheelers adding to the momentum.

About India Charge Point Operators Association (ICPOA)

The Indian Charge Point Operators Association (ICPOA) is a non-profit industry association dedicated to advancing India's EV charging ecosystem. With members spanning CPOs, charger OEMs, and energy players, ICPOA works to promote consumer confidence, engage with policymakers, and foster collaboration across the EV value chain.

www.chargeindia.org

