Sharad Navratri is one of the most auspicious occasions among the Hindu community and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. The festival begins with Maa Shailputri, with each day celebrating one form of Goddess Durga. This year, Sharad Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, 2025. The first day of Sharad Navratri is the Ghatasthapana day dedicated to Maa Shailputri, one of the nine forms of the Goddess. On this auspicious occasion, people send Navratri wishes and messages to their family and friends. As Sharad Navratri is just around the corner, we have compiled a list of Sharad Navratri 2025 wishes and Sharad Navratri 2025 greetings that you can share with your loved ones as Happy Navratri 2025, Ghatasthapana images, Maa Shailputri photos, Happy Navratri pics, Navratri photos, Sharad Navratri images, Maa Durga pics, Navratri WhatsApp status and Wallpapers. Navratri 2025 Goddess, Colours and Dates: Which Form of Maa Durga To Worship on Each Day? What Color To Wear on These 9 Days? Know All About Sharad Navratri Festival.

Shardiya Navratri is the most popular and significant Navratri of all Navratris, and hence it is also known as Maha Navratri. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The first day of Sharad Navratri marks the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

Here are heartfelt wishes for the First Day of Navratri, dedicated to Maa Shailputri Puja that you can share:

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this first day of Navratri, may Maa Shailputri bless your life with strength, wisdom, and peace. Happy Navratri!

First Day of Navratri 2025 Wishes for Maa Shailputri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Shailputri shower her divine blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a blissful start to Navratri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Navratri, may Maa Shailputri remove all obstacles from your path and bring prosperity into your home. Jai Maa Durga!

Happy Shailputri Puja Images, Messages and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the auspicious day of Shailputri Puja, may your life be filled with new beginnings, positivity, and divine grace. Happy Navratri 2025!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Navratri. May Maa Shailputri’s energy guide you towards success and happiness.

Maa Shailputri Puja Images and HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let this Navratri begin with devotion and joy. May Maa Shailputri bless you with courage, good health, and eternal happiness.

On the first day, devotees invoke Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Durga, who symbolises purity, strength, and devotion. The rituals begin with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, a sacred ritual that invokes divine energies and marks the commencement of the festivities. The day sets the tone for the rest of the Navratri celebrations, as homes and temples are adorned with lights, flowers, and rangoli. Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 Wishes in Marathi: Share ‘Sharad Navratri Hardik Shubhechha’ Messages, Images and Greetings To Celebrate the First Day of Navratri.

The festival holds immense spiritual and cultural significance across India. During the nine days of the festival, devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform aarti to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Many people follow a sattvic diet during the festival, avoiding onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food and celebrate the festival with great devotion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).