Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: India's financial ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental shift, and at its core lies an often-overlooked yet mission-critical function--collections. In a rapidly digitizing economy, collections is no longer a back-office task but a strategic enabler of financial health, trust, and resilience. Recognizing this seismic transformation, the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2025 emerges as India's first and only dedicated platform to celebrate and elevate the collections function at a national scale.

This landmark summit, taking place on 12th June 2025 at The Lalit, Mumbai, brings together the full spectrum of stakeholders--banks, NBFCs, fintechs, regulators, legal experts, and field recovery professionals--onto one stage. It is not just a conference; it is a call to action for the entire ecosystem to shape the future of collections through innovation, compliance, and empathy.

Where Strategy Meets Execution--and Empathy

The Bharat Collection Summit is designed around five key themes that reflect the industry's pressing priorities and bold ambitions:

* Digital Reinvention of Collections: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are building faster, smarter, and more personalized recovery systems.

* Compliance, Regulation & Responsible Recovery: Adapting to evolving frameworks while maintaining transparency and borrower-centric practices.

* Empowering Last-Mile Recovery: Enabling field agents and frontline teams with the right tools, training, and technology.

* The Power of a Unified Ecosystem: Driving collective progress by aligning lenders, agencies, and policymakers.

* The Collection Journey Ahead: Reimagining collections as a strategic lever for national growth and financial stability.

Backed by Industry Pioneers

Two key partners are powering this movement:

* Spocto X, the Presenting Partner, is leading the way in AI-powered, ethical, and end-to-end collections transformation.

* YuCollect, the Collections Infrastructure Partner, is redefining operational transparency, compliance, and scalability with a vast network across India's collection agencies and lenders.

Together, they underscore the summit's mission to not just reflect industry change--but drive it.

A Stage of Titans

The event will feature top voices from across India's leading financial institutions, including senior leaders from HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Home Finance, Aditya Birla Finance, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Capital, and more. Whether it's unveiling future-ready strategies or sharing on-ground innovations, this summit provides a rare front-row seat to how the best minds in the industry are reshaping collections.

Who Should Attend?

The summit is designed for all professionals who touch the collections value chain--from decision-makers to doers:

* CXOs, CROs, and Heads of Collections

* National and Regional Recovery Managers

* Fintech Founders, Product Leaders & Strategy Heads

* Field Supervisors and Last-Mile Teams

* Regulatory and Legal Experts

* Technology Providers & Consultants

If you are shaping, transforming, or executing collections--you belong in the room.

A Benchmarking Moment for India

As the collections landscape moves toward a tech-first, compliant, and customer-focused paradigm, the Bharat Collection Summit stands as a benchmarking moment--setting the tone for what collections should look like in the coming decade. It celebrates not only the evolution of systems and structures but also the resilience of the people who drive them.

With participation from India's top lenders, groundbreaking fintechs, and progressive regulators, this is more than just an industry gathering. It is a tribute to the transformation already underway and a platform to co-create what comes next.

Join us on 12th June 2025 at The Lalit, Mumbai.

Register now: thebharatcollectionsummit.com/

