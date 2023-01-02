Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI/PNN): "Indian Television Fashion Week (ITFW) 2023", the first-ever beauty pageant cum reality show, will be organized on 17th, 18th, and 19th March in Harimahal Palace Hotel, Jaipur under the aegis of J2M Production.

Chief Organizer of ITFW 2023, Anurag Sharma, said that "the USP of this first-ever beauty cum reality pageant is that no fee will be charged from the contestants. Women from all over India can register online by logging into our official website; www. ITFW.IN. Any Indian citizen who is in the age group of 18-30 years, Height 5" 3 inches, passed minimum matriculation and is unmarried can participate in the contest.

Brijendra Upadhya, Media Planner of ITFW 2023 and Director of Hamara Brand.com, said that.. 3000 girls from across the country would be selected in this beauty pageant, who will be then called for auditions in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Udaipur. Wherein the judges will select 300 girls for the semi-finals, and finally, the last 30 girls will be called to Jaipur for the final contest in Jaipur.

He further said, "This pageant cum reality show is being organized under Beauty with Reality. For the participants who will become winners from here, our brand and J2M Production will open the doors of the media and film industry. Along with this, the winning 30 participants will participate in the pageant finale to be held in Jaipur on March 19, which will have a ramp walk, question round and interview round.

Anurag Sharma further added, "The participants will show their talent by participating in the beauty pageant. Only external beauty does not matter; the beauty of a person is known by her personality and behaviour. He then stated. The winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, the runner-up Rs 50 thousand and the third-place winner Rs 21 thousand. Along with this, all the participants will be given an opportunity to work in the film and TV industry from J2M Production House."

ITFW 2023 Highlights -

Eminent judges of the country will judge ITFW 2023, namely, Director and Producer- Raj Shandilya, Producer - Vimal Lahoti, Director - Sachin Mohite, and Casting Director - Janet. While Face of the Event will be Divya Dutta, wherein Ravi Pandey, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi ( Kinnar Akhara Mahamandaleshwar) will also be present. The program will be hosted by Bigg Boss fame Pritam Singh. The TV partners of the event will be E24, MTV, Zoom TV, and F TV as official partners. The finale of the program will be broadcast on TV.

Anurag Sharma, Founder & Director of J2M Production, comes from the health and fitness industry, and now his production house is rapidly foraying into the entertainment industry. On the other hand, the Hamara brand has been a big name in the country's media and film industry for the last 12 years, said Hamara Brand.COM Founder Brijendra Upadhya.

