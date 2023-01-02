Republic Day is celebrated in India on January 26 every year. This year, the country will be celebrating its 74th republic day. On this day, the constitution of India was adopted. India attained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, and the constitution was finally adopted on January 26, 1950. The day's celebrations are held at Rajpath in the national capital New Delhi every year in the presence of the country's president. During the celebrations at Rajpath, ceremonious parades are held, which are performed as a tribute to India, its rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity. As you celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day, we at LatestLY have compiled ideas for a speech at your workplace and institutions. Here Are a Few Lesser-Known Facts About What Happened on January 26.

On this day, various functions like debate, speech, essay competitions etc., are organised in schools and colleges. These functions portray India's independence and the details of the country's constitution. It lays down the framework that demarcates fundamental political code, structure, procedures, powers and duties of government institutions and sets out fundamental rights, directive principles, and the duties of citizens. Celebrating Republic Day 2023, here are ideas and tips to prepare your speech for the day. Inspiring Sample English Speeches And Writing Tips for Students to Celebrate 73rd Gantantra Diwas.

The constitution of India is the longest-written national constitution in the world. It was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949, and became effective on January 26, 1950. It replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the country’s fundamental governing document, and the dominion of India became the Republic of India. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day 2023!

