VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10: The countdown to GFLOOR EXPO 2025, India's first-ever exhibition dedicated entirely to flooring solutions, has officially begun--and the industry is responding with enthusiasm.

Also Read | West Indies Batter Nicholas Pooran Retires From International Cricket.

Set to take place from 7-9 November 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, the event is shaping up to be the go-to platform for manufacturers, designers, architects, contractors, and specifiers from across India and beyond.

Organised by Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Ltd. (HITEX), the expo promises a deep dive into the latest innovations in industrial, commercial, residential, sports, and eco-conscious flooring--all under one roof.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

With over 100 exhibitors expected, the event has already confirmed participation from some of the leading brands.

"GFLOOR EXPO is more than an exhibition--it's a statement that the flooring industry is ready for its spotlight moment," said Mr. Srikanth T.G., Business Head at HITEX. "We're thrilled with the early momentum and industry backing."

The flagship GFLOOR Summit, scheduled on 8th November, will bring together industry experts, innovators, and decision-makers for a one-day deep dive into the evolving landscape of flooring technologies.

Under the theme "Future of Flooring: Innovation, Integration & Impact," the summit will tackle:

* Moisture-related failures and prevention* Digital design integration via BIM* Performance vs sustainability in materials* Smart flooring technologies for future-ready infrastructure and many more

"The summit is set to become a brain trust for the flooring sector," added Mr. Vinoth Sasidharan, Group Head - Own Shows, HITEX. "We're curating conversations that will inspire action across design, construction, and facility management."

India's booming infrastructure, warehousing, hospitality, and real estate sectors are driving new flooring demands--from durability and safety to aesthetics and sustainability. Until now, professionals lacked a focused platform to explore these innovations. GFLOOR EXPO 2025 bridges that gap.

With 5,000+ business visitors expected, the expo invites participation from builders, real estate firms, architects, interior consultants, engineers, flooring contractors, and procurement heads.

Registrations are open for exhibitors, visitors, and summit delegates at www.gfloorexpo.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)