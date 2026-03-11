New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to moderate to 7.1 per cent in fiscal 2027 from 7.6 per cent in the previous year, according to a report by Crisil Intelligence.

The growth forecast, presented at the 10th India Outlook Conclave, remains healthy despite a choppy global environment characterised by geopolitical uncertainties and rising protectionism. Domestic demand serves as the primary engine for this expansion, supported by robust consumption and a broadening private capital expenditure cycle.

The economic outlook rests on four key assumptions: a normal monsoon, benign food inflation despite

a low-base effect, Brent crude prices ranging between USD 75-80 per barrel, and steady global growth. While public infrastructure spending remains a significant driver at approximately 3.1 per cent of GDP, private investment is beginning to pick up in emerging sectors like electronics, semiconductors, and electric vehicles.

Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, Crisil, said, "India has grown steadily in an environment buffeted by exogenous uncertainties. Our fiscal 2027 forecast reflects its strong domestic counterweights, especially consumption, infrastructure capex, an uptick in the private investment cycle led by emerging sectors and gradually improving trade competitiveness. However, continuing geopolitical conflicts, the proliferation of technology-driven disruptions, public debt levels and climate vagaries will need close monitoring."

Private consumption, which accounts for about 57 per cent of India's GDP, continues to anchor the economy, although its pace may moderate as one-off tax benefits taper. Consumer Price Index inflation is projected to rise to 4.3 per cent as food prices normalise, though the lower weightage of food in the new 2024 base year gauge is expected to contain headline pressures.

Sectors such as automobiles, consumer durables, and hospitality are likely to outperform due to better affordability and structural trends like rising incomes and more women in the workforce.

Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil, said, "Domestic demand is expected to stay supportive in fiscal 2027, with fiscal measures lifting disposable incomes and private investment seeing a mild pick-up. That said, risks remain tilted to the downside, given renewed geopolitical flare-ups and lingering trade-related uncertainty that can transmit through commodity prices, trade and capital flows."

Industrial capital expenditure is projected to see a 1.5x step-up, reaching approximately Rs 9.1 lakh crore per annum between fiscals 2027 and 2031.

This growth is increasingly driven by new-age industries, with semiconductor and electronics manufacturing expected to grow 4.7 times, while electric vehicle manufacturing and charging infrastructure could see a 3.1 times increase.

Priti Arora, President and Business Head, Crisil Intelligence, said, "Industrial capex could strengthen as the investment cycle broadens beyond public infrastructure into manufacturing and new-age sectors, rising to ~Rs 9.1 lakh crore per annum between fiscals 2027 and 2031, a 1.5x step-up. Within this, emerging sectors are expected to grow sharply, including semiconductors and electronics (4.7x), EV manufacturing and charging (3.1x) and ACC batteries (3.3x)."

Export momentum is expected to remain steady, supported by services and new trade agreements, with a target to double exports to Rs 80 lakh crore by fiscal 2031. However, corporate revenue growth may stay in the 8-9 per cent range as commodity-linked sectors face pricing pressures.

Potential spikes in crude oil and gas prices remain a risk to Ebitda margins, particularly for energy-sensitive sectors like airlines, chemicals, and fertilisers. Policy consistency and private-sector balance-sheet strength are considered critical to sustaining this next investment cycle amid global headwinds. (ANI)

