New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI/ATK): Asia' 1st Education Metaverse Crypto Project - Koubek Project acquired World's leading Crypto Tracking Platform - CoinExchangeWorld in undisclosed amount.

Koubek Project will get a huge boost after acquiring CoinExchangeWorld in terms of integrating the new features into the already dynamic platform. CoinExchangeWorld's News Media platform, Listing platform, Advertising platform and E-Commerce Platform will be of Huge boost to Koubek's Business Ecosystem.

Koubek Crypto Project has already listed their native token (USD KBK Token) on CoinExchangeWorld platform. Koubek Project has hired a dedicated team to expand the platform to a global audience with its B2B services.

CoinExchangeWorld is World's leading Crypto Industry Tracking platform offering Currency listing, Defi, ICO, Blockfolio, Trading chart, 24H Volume, Currency converter, Crypto events, Pools, Wallets, Trading pairs. Trading Mining equipment and many other features. It has already listed 10,831 active currency till now which includes Bitcoin, Etherium, Teather, BNB, Solana, LUNA, Dogecoin and other popular crypto projects.

Platform also offers Advertisement options for Crypto Project's Campaign promotions at competitive rates across the globe.

"Acquiring CoinExchangeWorld was a strategic move by Koubek Project which will help Koubek ecosystem to spread-head Koubek vision to global audience and integrating it in Koubek Ecosystem will help assist in expansion before its listing" said Koubek Team.

Asia's 1st Education Metaverse Crypto Project has already launched its Decentralised Koubek Wallet and Koubek store. It already has 10,000+ Holders within 3 months of launch and 1,00,000+ Social media followers.

Koubek Project is now actively associating with Leading Companies for association and partnership for taking Koubek Project to the new heights. It has set a vision of 5-10 years to make Koubek a Central part of the Education Ecosystem around the globe. Now with this surprising acquisition - Koubek Ecosystem is said to be growing multifold in coming years.

